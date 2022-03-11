Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safer supply of opioids saves lives: Providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

By Rose A Schmidt, PhD candidate, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Gillian Kolla, Postdoctoral research fellow, Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, University of Victoria
Nat Kaminski, Research assistant, School of Public Health, University of Toronto
People are dying from using a toxic drug supply. Safer supply and other approaches that listen to the needs of people who use drugs are critical to saving lives and addressing the opioid crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


