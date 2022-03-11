Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The American founders could teach Putin a lesson: Provoking an unnecessary war is not how to prove your masculinity

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
A leader’s machismo can lead to war, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has long displayed his version of hyper-masculinity. A historian says that for America’s founders, wars never fed their egos.The Conversation


