Ukraine war and anti-Russia sanctions on top of COVID-19 mean even worse trouble lies ahead for global supply chains

By Tinglong Dai, Professor of Operations Management & Business Analytics, Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University
In the short term, the war is causing energy prices to soar and prompting fears of famine in some countries. In the long term, it could remake the modern global supply chain.The Conversation


