Human Rights Observatory

Why Russia still has Europe over a barrel when it comes to oil supply

By Slawomir Raszewski, Senior Lecturer, Royal Docks School of Business & Law, University of East London
Oil and war have been inextricably linked for decades, and Ukraine is no exception. And as the west seeks to put ever greater economic pressure on Vladimir Putin, the US announced a ban on importing Russian oil.

The UK government said it too would aim for a similar stance. And while the EU may also wish to follow this…The Conversation


