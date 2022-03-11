Ukraine: how the global fertiliser shortage is going to affect food
By John Hammond, Professor of Crop Science, University of Reading
Yiorgos Gadanakis, Associate Professor of Agricultural Business Management, University of Reading
We are currently witnessing the beginning of a global food crisis, driven by the knock-on effects of a pandemic and more recently the rise in fuel prices and the conflict in Ukraine. There were already clear logistical issues with moving grain and food around the globe, which will now be considerably worse as a result of the war. But a more subtle relationship sits with the link to the nutrients needed to drive high crop yields and quality worldwide.
Crops are the basis of our food system, whether feeding us or animals, and without secured supply in terms of volume and quality, our…
