Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fast grocery deliveries are likely to get more expensive – here's why

By John Colley, Professor of Practice, Associate Dean, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
COVID rapidly accelerated the overall trend towards internet ordering of all retail sales with UK online purchases approaching 30% in 2021. With a strong trend towards home delivery this has also created an opportunity for “quick” grocery delivery services via apps such as Gorillas and Getir.

Online purchases from food stores in the UK reached an all-time high of over…The Conversation


