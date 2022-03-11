Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF creates “mirror” of leading Russian exile news site blocked by Kremlin

By paulinea
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has used the mirror site technology of its Collateral Freedom operation to unblock access to Meduza, the most popular Russian independent news website, and urges all independent media outlets that are being blocked by Russian censorship to contact RSF so that they can also benefit from this operation.


© Reporters without borders -


