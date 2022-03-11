Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guerre en Ukraine: nouvel avertissement pour l’Afrique, qui doit être vigilante face à l’influence déstabilisatrice de la Russie

By Joseph Siegle, Director of Research, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, University of Maryland
On s’accorde sur le fait que l’objectif du président russe Vladimir Poutine dans son invasion de l’Ukraine est d’y installer un régime fantoche, malléable aux intérêts de Moscou. Si c’est le cas, cela s'inscrit dans la même approche adoptée par la Russie lors de ses incursions en Afrique ces dernières années.

S’appuyant sur le modèle utilisé en Syrie, la Russie soutient ses “ses proxys” (intermédiares) en Libye, en République centrafricaine, au Mali et au Soudan. Moscou lorgne par ailleurs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


