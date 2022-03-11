Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Looming curbs on civil society must be stopped

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities should immediately scrap plans for new restrictions on civil society organizations, 13 Tunisian and international rights groups said today. Those plans, if carried out, would reverse a major gain for freedom of association following the country's 2011 revolution. They would constitute another blow to human rights safeguards by President Kais Saied since his


© Amnesty International -


