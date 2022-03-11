Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Floods bring Morrison more trouble; Labor's Kimberley Kitching remembered

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Michelle Grattan discusses the political week that was with Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of CanberraThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uncertainty, money worries and stress – gig workers need support and effective ways to cope
~ China: US Should Fully Apply New Forced Labor Law
~ Covid-19 Pandemic’s Human Rights Failures Persist
~ 'This show exceeds the hype': NGV's Queer advances a beautiful and challenging reading of the queer gaze in art
~ Merging commercial TVNZ and non-commercial RNZ won't be easy – and time is running out
~ As the Senate discusses research and ministerial vetoes, here's one idea for an independent, accountable grant scheme
~ Why universities need to open the lines of communication with Russians, not close them
~ Do I or my child need a Japanese encephalitis vaccine?
~ Kelp won't help: why seaweed may not be a silver bullet for carbon storage after all
~ The wreck of Endurance is a bridge to a bygone age, and a reminder of Antarctica's uncertain future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter