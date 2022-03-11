Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why universities need to open the lines of communication with Russians, not close them

By Talis Putnins, Professor of Finance, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Academics and students are prominent among the Russians who are defying the Putin regime and opposing the invasion of Ukraine. They need to be supported, not cut off by the rest of the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Covid-19 Pandemic’s Human Rights Failures Persist
~ Merging commercial TVNZ and non-commercial RNZ won't be easy – and time is running out
~ As the Senate discusses research and ministerial vetoes, here's one idea for an independent, accountable grant scheme
~ Do I or my child need a Japanese encephalitis vaccine?
~ Kelp won't help: why seaweed may not be a silver bullet for carbon storage after all
~ The wreck of Endurance is a bridge to a bygone age, and a reminder of Antarctica's uncertain future
~ Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area
~ Have the NRL's rule changes made boring blowouts the norm? The stats say no
~ Endurance captain Frank Worsley, Shackleton's gifted navigator, knew how to stay the course
~ Drop Complaint Against Iraq Human Rights Commission Member
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter