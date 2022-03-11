Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do I or my child need a Japanese encephalitis vaccine?

By Lara Herrero, Research Leader in Virology and Infectious Disease, Griffith University
Penny Rudd, Research Fellow, Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University
This week we heard two Australians have died from the mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis virus. The virus has now been detected in four states.

Authorities are concerned we’ll see more cases around the country and have earmarked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


