Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area

By Human Rights Watch
Russian aircraft dropped multiple unguided bombs simultaneously on March 3, 2022, that hit an intersection in a residential neighborhood of Chernihiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack, at about 12:15 p.m. local time, killed at least 47 people, according to local authorities, and wounded many others. It caused significant damage to a high-rise apartment building, a hospital, and several other residential and commercial buildings, one of which contained a pharmacy. Windows have been blown out in most of the buildings surrounding the intersection, and much…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


