In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle
By Sergio E. Morales, Associate Professor of Microbial Ecology, University of Otago
Christina Hulbe, Professor and Dean of the School of Surveying (glaciology specialisation), University of Otago
Clara Martínez-Pérez, Postdoctoral Researcher in marine microbiology, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Federico Baltar, Associate Professor of microbial oceanography, Universität Wien
A high-tech expedition to sample the ocean under Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf confirms what the earliest explorers thought: everywhere we look we find microbes, scavenging any energy source available.
- Thursday, March 10, 2022