Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle

By Sergio E. Morales, Associate Professor of Microbial Ecology, University of Otago
Christina Hulbe, Professor and Dean of the School of Surveying (glaciology specialisation), University of Otago
Clara Martínez-Pérez, Postdoctoral Researcher in marine microbiology, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Federico Baltar, Associate Professor of microbial oceanography, Universität Wien
Share this article
A high-tech expedition to sample the ocean under Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf confirms what the earliest explorers thought: everywhere we look we find microbes, scavenging any energy source available.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Friday essay: How leftist, feminist poet Dame Mary Gilmore became 'Aunt Mary' in the PM's political narrative
~ From field to store to plate, our farmers are increasingly worried about climate change
~ Offshore wind will come to Australian waters – as long as we pave the way for this new industry
~ Vital Signs: what the neoliberalism-hating left should love about markets
~ Many of us welcome working from home, but universities show its dangers for women's careers
~ Can a martini stop Putin? How consumers and investors are imposing DIY sanctions on Russia
~ Scott Morrison's tone-deaf leadership is the last thing traumatised flood victims need. Here are two ways he can do better
~ COVID pandemic 2nd anniversary: 3 things we got wrong, and 3 things to watch out for
~ How a hurricane fueled wildfires in the Florida Panhandle
~ Why stagflation is an economic nightmare – and could become a real headache for Biden and the Fed if it emerges in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter