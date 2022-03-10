Offshore wind will come to Australian waters – as long as we pave the way for this new industry
By Llewelyn Hughes, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Thomas Longden, Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia has finally opened the regulatory doors to offshore wind farms. What do we need to do to make the roll out fast and build supply chains?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 10, 2022