Many of us welcome working from home, but universities show its dangers for women's careers
By David Peetz, Professor Emeritus, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Kim Southey, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Southern Queensland
Marian Baird, Professor of Employment Relations, University of Sydney
Mojan Naisani Samani, PhD Candidate, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University
Rae Cooper, Professor of Gender, Work and Employment Relations, ARC Future Fellow, Business School, co-Director Women, Work and Leadership Research Group, University of Sydney
Sara Charlesworth, Professor, School of Management, RMIT University
Shelagh Campbell, Associate Professor, Ethics and Labour Relations, University of Regina
Susan Ressia, Senior Lecturer, Employment Relations, Griffith University
When working from home, women struggled more than men to find time for the sustained effort needed to produce good, publishable research. Lack of thinking time is a problem for all knowledge workers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 10, 2022