Should public health measures like masking continue beyond the pandemic? Data on viral infections shows their benefits
By Rutvij Khanolkar, Medical Student, University of Calgary
Eddy S. Lang, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Decreases in respiratory infections during the pandemic suggest there may be a continued role for the selective, non-mandated use of measures like masks and social distancing even post-COVID-19.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 10, 2022