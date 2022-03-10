Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should public health measures like masking continue beyond the pandemic? Data on viral infections shows their benefits

By Rutvij Khanolkar, Medical Student, University of Calgary
Eddy S. Lang, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Decreases in respiratory infections during the pandemic suggest there may be a continued role for the selective, non-mandated use of measures like masks and social distancing even post-COVID-19.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


