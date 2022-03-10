Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A wave of grassroots humanitarianism is supporting millions of Ukrainian refugees

By Elizabeth Cullen Dunn, Professor of Geography; Director of the Center for Refugee Studies, Indiana University
Along the Poland-Ukraine border, Polish volunteers have been driving Ukrainian refugees to local train stations, or directly to cities like Warsaw.

Other Poles are doing their volunteer work online or at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


