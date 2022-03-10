Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Kremlin’s ruthless crackdown stifles independent journalism and anti-war movement

By Amnesty International
Independent media blocked, more than 150 journalists have fled the country Facebook and Twitter banned New legislation punishes independent reporting on the war with up to 15 years’ behind bars; the term “war” and calls for “peace” are effectively banned More than 13,800 arbitrarily arrested at anti-war rallies since 24 February The Russian authorities have […] The post Russia: Kremlin’s ruthless crackdown stifles independent journalism and anti-war movement appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


