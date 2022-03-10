Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Batteries will need to comply with new human rights and green rules

By Amnesty International
Share this article
T&E and Amnesty International welcome MEPs’ support for landmark batteries legislation Batteries produced or sold in the EU would need to comply with new environmental standards and checks to see if their raw materials are responsibly sourced, according to a draft law backed by the European Parliament. But the rules still need to be signed […] The post EU: Batteries will need to comply with new human rights and green rules appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Turning down your thermostat really can ease a gas supply crisis – here's how
~ Why some women are traveling to South Korea to find boyfriends
~ Russian church leader puts the blame of invasion on those who flout ‘God’s law,’ but taking biblical law out of its historical context doesn't work
~ What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains
~ Long COVID leaves newly disabled people facing old barriers – a sociologist explains
~ Why daylight saving time is unhealthy – a neurologist explains
~ Ukraine’s Twitter account is a national version of real-time trauma processing
~ A wave of grassroots humanitarianism is supporting millions of Ukrainian refugees
~ China's balancing act on Russian invasion of Ukraine explained
~ Would Putin use nuclear weapons? An arms control expert explains what has and hasn't changed since the invasion of Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter