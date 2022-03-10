Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We discovered how the largest dinosaurs walked – and it was more like hippos than elephants

By Peter Falkingham, Reader in Vertebrate Biology, Liverpool John Moores University
Jens N. Lallensack, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Palaeontology, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Thanks to our new technique using fossilised tracks, we have been able to learn more about the locomotion of the largest creatures ever to have roamed this planet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will booking an Airbnb help Ukraine? Why people make counterproductive decisions about charity
~ Refugees: the trauma of life in limbo in immigration detention – podcast
~ Why big firms are rarely toppled by corporate scandals – new research
~ Ukraine war: what history tells us about the effectiveness of sanctions
~ Grattan on Friday: We can't know what sort of PM Albanese would be – but not for the reasons the government says
~ If you love ASMR you might be more sensitive, our research finds
~ South Korean election: the big challenges ahead for new president Yoon Suk-yeol
~ Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia power cuts: nervous wait as Ukraine nuclear power plants could start leaking radiation
~ Motion sickness: this might explain why some people feel sick in cars or on trains
~ Ukraine war: how it could play out in space – with potentially dangerous consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter