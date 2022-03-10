Tolerance.ca
Will booking an Airbnb help Ukraine? Why people make counterproductive decisions about charity

By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
As the war in Ukraine continues, many people are wondering what they can do to make a difference. Some are booking accommodation in Ukraine on Airbnb as a means to transfer money and goodwill. Others are donating household goods to refugee camps. Some are even volunteering to fight.

Each of these actions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


