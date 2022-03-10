Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: what history tells us about the effectiveness of sanctions

By Siobhan Talbott, Reader in Early Modern History, Keele University
Share this article
The west has responded to the invasion of Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions on Russia. There has been plenty of discussion about whether economic sanctions are an appropriate response, what they hope to achieve and what the results will be – not only for Russia but for the world.

Economic sanctions have been used as a tool of war for centuries. In 17th- and 18th-century Europe, when warfare was widespread, economic sanctions were frequently implemented.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will booking an Airbnb help Ukraine? Why people make counterproductive decisions about charity
~ Refugees: the trauma of life in limbo in immigration detention – podcast
~ Why big firms are rarely toppled by corporate scandals – new research
~ Grattan on Friday: We can't know what sort of PM Albanese would be – but not for the reasons the government says
~ If you love ASMR you might be more sensitive, our research finds
~ South Korean election: the big challenges ahead for new president Yoon Suk-yeol
~ Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia power cuts: nervous wait as Ukraine nuclear power plants could start leaking radiation
~ Motion sickness: this might explain why some people feel sick in cars or on trains
~ Ukraine war: how it could play out in space – with potentially dangerous consequences
~ NFTs: one year after Beeple sale, non-fungible tokens have become mainstream
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter