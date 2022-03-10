Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Distress can linger after disasters like floods. A mix of personality, family and community gives us clues

By Gery Karantzas, Associate professor in Social Psychology / Relationship Science, Deakin University
Antonina Mikocka-Walus, Professor in Health Psychology, Deakin University
About two-thirds of people affected by disasters such as floods return to their usual level of psychological well-being. But some people are at risk of lasting distress.The Conversation


