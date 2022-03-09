Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the "let it rip" COVID strategy has meant for Indigenous and other immune-compromised communities

By Jaya A R Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of International Health, Curtin University
Cheryl Davis, Director of Indigenous Engagement - Curtin University, Indigenous Knowledge
The government has decided it’s time for Australia to open up and get “back to normal.” This has made life more dangerous for vulnerable groups such as First Nations people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


