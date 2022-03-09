What the "let it rip" COVID strategy has meant for Indigenous and other immune-compromised communities
By Jaya A R Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of International Health, Curtin University
Cheryl Davis, Director of Indigenous Engagement - Curtin University, Indigenous Knowledge
The government has decided it’s time for Australia to open up and get “back to normal.” This has made life more dangerous for vulnerable groups such as First Nations people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022