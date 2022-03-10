Tolerance.ca
Turkmen students: escaping from war-torn Ukraine

By Oguljamal Yazliyeva
During the first few days of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Turkmen embassy was largely unhelpful when it came to evacuating students and citizens.


© Global Voices -


