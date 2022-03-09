Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boycotting Russian products might feel right, but can individual consumers really make a difference?

By Mike Lee, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Auckland
Share this article
New Zealand consumers are using boycotts of Russian products as a way to voice their disapproval of the war in Ukraine. But is this the best or only way for individuals to be heard?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why China could become a mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
~ Sex, lies and Hegel: did the intimate lives of philosophers shape their ideas?
~ Trying to Survive in a Besieged Ukrainian City
~ Why Apple, Disney, IKEA and hundreds of other Western companies are abandoning Russia with barely a shrug
~ Canada eyes Australia's media code to pay for news but wants more 'transparency'
~ The 2022 Adelaide Biennial is titled Free/State. It explores freedom, the state and the spaces in between
~ One in 1,000 years? Old flood probabilities no longer hold water
~ Higher petrol prices hurt, but cutting the fuel excise would harm long-term energy security
~ Weather forecasts won't save us – we must pre-empt monster floods years before they hit
~ First come floods, then domestic violence. We need to prepare for the next inevitable crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter