Human Rights Observatory

Trying to Survive in a Besieged Ukrainian City

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Civilians flee the city of Sumy, Ukraine after a temporary ceasefire was announced on March 8, 2022.  © 2022 Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images On February 25, Russian military forces reached the outskirts of Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine about 30 kilometers from the Russian border. By that evening, they had encircled the city, isolating it from the rest of the country. Two Sumy residents, Svitlana and Olexandr – pseudonyms for a woman and man – told Human Rights Watch on March 7 about the difficulties they face. Electricity, water,…


© Human Rights Watch -


