Human Rights Observatory

Why Apple, Disney, IKEA and hundreds of other Western companies are abandoning Russia with barely a shrug

By Douglas Schuler, Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy, Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University
Laura Marie Edinger-Schons, Professor of Sustainable Business, University of Mannheim
Over 300 companies so far have closed stores, reassigned staff or halted sales in Russia in the two weeks since the invasion began.The Conversation


