Canada eyes Australia's media code to pay for news but wants more 'transparency'
By Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Andrew Dodd, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
James Meese, Research Fellow, Technology, Communication and Policy Lab, RMIT University
Johan Lidberg, Associate Professor, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Google and Meta have reportedly paid more than A$200 million to Australian news outlets since the Morrison government introduced the groundbreaking News Media Bargaining Code a year ago. Yet Canada boasts that its own version of the code will do better.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez claims the online news bill he intends to introduce…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022