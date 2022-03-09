Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Ministry of Justice Treats People with Disabilities as an Afterthought

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Disability rights campaigners protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London on June 24, 2015.  © 2015 Press Association via AP Images There is a mantra in the disability rights community: “nothing about us without us.” In a recent consultation about changing human rights laws – including those protecting people with disabilities – the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice is doing just the opposite. A December 2021 consultation, proposing fundamental changes to the cornerstone Human Rights Act, excluded people with disabilities. Information accessible…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


