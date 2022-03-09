Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: what will end the war? Here’s what research says

By Douglas B. Atkinson, Postdoctoral University Assistant in Political Science, University of Salzburg
Kevin Fahey, Assistant Professor in Political Science, University of Nottingham
Share this article
In a matter of days, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has escalated to one of the biggest military conflicts in Europe since the second world war. The fog of war can obscure our view of who is winning, who is losing, and how long all of this will last. While no one can provide definitive answers, academic research on war gives us some insights into how the conflict in Ukraine might unfold.

Research suggests that the path to war resembles a bargaining game, where countries compete over issues…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The BBC's Ukraine coverage may be changing government attitudes to the public service broadcaster
~ How a makeshift PoW chapel from WWII continues to connect Ukrainians and Britons
~ Supreme Court inches towards deciding whether state legislatures can draw congressional districts largely free of court oversight
~ How grammar is taught in England should change
~ We discovered how the largest dinosaurs walked – and it was more like rhinos than elephants
~ Embracing uncertainty: what Kenyan herders can teach us about living in a volatile world
~ Ukraine: what the rules of war tell us about the deliberate targeting of civilians
~ We need to pay attention to the experiences of children in Ukraine during the Russian invasion
~ Is March Break really a break? How pandemic-weary parents can recharge and connect with children without a vacation
~ Ukraine: how the world's defence giants are quietly making billions from the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter