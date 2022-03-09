Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The BBC's Ukraine coverage may be changing government attitudes to the public service broadcaster

By Richard Sambrook, Emeritus Professor of Journalism, Cardiff University
Share this article
A cold war - and the importance of trusted information - is pushing the UK government to revise its attitude to the BBC.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine: what will end the war? Here’s what research says
~ How a makeshift PoW chapel from WWII continues to connect Ukrainians and Britons
~ Supreme Court inches towards deciding whether state legislatures can draw congressional districts largely free of court oversight
~ How grammar is taught in England should change
~ We discovered how the largest dinosaurs walked – and it was more like rhinos than elephants
~ Embracing uncertainty: what Kenyan herders can teach us about living in a volatile world
~ Ukraine: what the rules of war tell us about the deliberate targeting of civilians
~ We need to pay attention to the experiences of children in Ukraine during the Russian invasion
~ Is March Break really a break? How pandemic-weary parents can recharge and connect with children without a vacation
~ Ukraine: how the world's defence giants are quietly making billions from the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter