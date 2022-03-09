Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a makeshift PoW chapel from WWII continues to connect Ukrainians and Britons

By Daniel Adamson, PhD Candidate in History, Durham University
Share this article
The history of a humble chapel created by Ukrainian prisoners reminds us of our duty to those refugees now fleeing Putin’s war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine: what will end the war? Here’s what research says
~ The BBC's Ukraine coverage may be changing government attitudes to the public service broadcaster
~ Supreme Court inches towards deciding whether state legislatures can draw congressional districts largely free of court oversight
~ How grammar is taught in England should change
~ We discovered how the largest dinosaurs walked – and it was more like rhinos than elephants
~ Embracing uncertainty: what Kenyan herders can teach us about living in a volatile world
~ Ukraine: what the rules of war tell us about the deliberate targeting of civilians
~ We need to pay attention to the experiences of children in Ukraine during the Russian invasion
~ Is March Break really a break? How pandemic-weary parents can recharge and connect with children without a vacation
~ Ukraine: how the world's defence giants are quietly making billions from the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter