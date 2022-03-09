Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Brutal Arrests and Torture, Ill-Treatment of Anti-War Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers detain a protester in Manezhnaya Square, Moscow, Russia on March 6, 2022. © 2022 Dmitry Lebedev/Kommersant/Sipa via AP Images (Berlin) – Russian authorities have arbitrarily arrested thousands of peaceful protesters at anti-war rallies across Russia, in line with their increasingly brutal crackdown on those who disagree with Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. The police used excessive force against protesters while detaining them and, in several instances, inflicted abuse amounting to torture or inhuman and degrading treatment, on those in custody.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


