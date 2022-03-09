Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who gets to decide when the pandemic is over?

By Ruth Ogden, Reader in Experimental Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
Patricia Kingori, Professor of Global Health Ethics, University of Oxford
We asked over 1,000 people whether the lifting of restrictions in England signals the end of the pandemic – the majority thought it didn’t.The Conversation


