Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbie doll that honors Ida B. Wells faces an uphill battle against anti-Blackness

By Toni Sturdivant, Assistant Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, Texas A&M University-Commerce
Black children are prone to internalize messages of anti-Blackness. Can a Black doll that honors one of America’s most noteworthy Black women do anything to reverse the trend?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


