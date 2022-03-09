Tolerance.ca
Nigeria needs a new constitution, not piecemeal adjustments

By Abiodun Odusote, Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos
Nigeria’s Senate and House of Representatives voted on 1 March 2022 on 68 bills seeking to amend the country’s 1999 constitution. Each bill either seeks to amend parts of the constitution or introduce new legislation. The amendments were proposed by the senators and representatives. The chambers agreed separately on some of the bills and differed on others. Legal scholar Abiodun Odusote weighs in on the amendment process and the imperative…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


