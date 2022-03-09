Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opposite ends of a tragedy: The companies involved in Trinidad & Tobago's diving deaths speak out

By Janine Mendes-Franco
The diving contractor initially said that state-owned Paria Fuel Trading had been “fully supportive” throughout the rescue process. Now, a new statement places the blame squarely at Paria's doorstep.


Read complete article

© Global Voices


