Ukraine's cultural heritage faces destruction as Russian bombing continues

By Olenka Z Pevny, Associate professor of Slavonic and Ukrainian Studies, University of Cambridge
Ukraine is a country with a vast cultural heritage. It is dotted with sites of profound historic, artistic and archaeological importance – from Unesco world heritage monuments such as the Cathedral of St Sophia in Kyiv to exquisite examples of Cossack baroque architecture. But this rich cultural history is now at risk.

As the Russian war machine envelopes Ukraine and attempts to overwhelm Ukraine’s defences, its forces are indiscriminately targeting the civilian population. Heavy artillery, rockets and airstrikes deployed to break the morale of the Ukrainian people are also destroying…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


