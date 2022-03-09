Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and Giordano Bruno Foundation call for Saudi blogger Raif Badawi’s release

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and Germany’s Giordano Bruno Foundation (GBS) call on the Saudi authorities to comply with the terms of the ten-year prison sentence they passed on Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who should have been freed on completing the sentence on 28 February. The silence from the Saudi authorities is endless.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


