Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian ‘dumb bomb’ air strike killed civilians in Chernihiv – new investigation and testimony

By Amnesty International
Attack on March 3 killed people as they queued for bread Lethal air strike may constitute a war crime A Russian air strike that reportedly killed 47 civilians in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv may constitute a war crime, Amnesty International said today following an investigation into the attack. At approximately 12.15pm on Thursday 3 […] The post Ukraine: Russian ‘dumb bomb’ air strike killed civilians in Chernihiv – new investigation and testimony appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


