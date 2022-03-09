Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

A Generation of Children Impacted by Covid-19 School Closures

By Human Rights Watch
Cataclysm. Inordinate suffering. Widespread disruption. Intergenerational loss. This is only a snapshot of the terms used by experts to describe the fragile situation of education systems around the globe. As we enter the Covid-19 pandemic’s third year – with many governments still fighting to curb the spread of the virus and contain the impact on health systems – a collateral crisis continues to unfold. Education systems, schools, teachers, and children are facing what the United Nations has called a global generational catastrophe. Click to expand Image Students attend a small in-person…


