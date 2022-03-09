Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU's Generous Response to Ukraine Refugees Shows Another Way is Possible

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People fleeing Ukraine enter Poland through the border crossing Korczowa, Poland, March 4, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu The outpouring of solidarity and empathy for people fleeing the war in Ukraine is wonderful. Countries bordering Ukraine have opened their borders and practically waved people through. People have rushed to donate food and open their homes. The European Union as a bloc moved quickly to grant temporary protection to all Ukrainians and long-term foreign residents, invoking for the first time a 2001 directive that created a mechanism to give…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


