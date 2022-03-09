Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Killings by Security Forces in East

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Screenshot from a January 25, 2022  video showing a military vehicle, in the city of Abéché, near the Tago Zagolocemetery where Chadian security forces indiscriminately opened fire against residents attending a burial ceremony. © Private, Abéché Chad, January 25, 2022 (Nairobi) – Security forces killed at least 13 people, including a 12-year-old child, and injured over 80 others in Abéché, Ouaddaï province, Chad, on January 24 and 25, 2022, Human Rights Watch and the Chadian Convention for the Defence of Human Rights (Convention Tchadienne de Défense des Droits de…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A Generation of Children Impacted by Covid-19 School Closures
~ EU's Generous Response to Ukraine Refugees Shows Another Way is Possible
~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Activist targeted with Pegasus spyware in recent months – new evidence
~ How do anti-tank missiles work – and how helpful might they be for Ukraine's soldiers?
~ Scientific measurement won't answer all questions in education. We need teacher and student voices, too
~ Floods left thousands without power. Microgrids could help communities weather the next disaster
~ An 'extraordinary collaboration' – Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan is a sensational and important work
~ ​Crowdfunding disaster relief offers hope in desperate times. But who gets left behind?
~ Thinking of buying a dehumidifier? Advice from an expert on mould and damp
~ Germany Indicts Alleged Gambia ‘Death Squad’ Driver
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter