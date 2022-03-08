Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An 'extraordinary collaboration' – Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan is a sensational and important work

By William Peterson, Adjunct Associate Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
Dr George Ian Ogilvie Duncan was murdered at a gay ‘beat’ in the 1970s. His death was instrumental in South Australia’s decriminalisation of male homosexual acts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ​Crowdfunding disaster relief offers hope in desperate times. But who gets left behind?
~ Thinking of buying a dehumidifier? Advice from an expert on mould and damp
~ Germany Indicts Alleged Gambia ‘Death Squad’ Driver
~ Artificial intelligence and corporate social responsibility can strengthen anti-corruption efforts
~ Why gasoline prices have soared to record highs
~ How you can talk to your toddler to safeguard their well-being when they grow into a teenager
~ No, catching Omicron is not 'inevitable' – here's why we should all still avoid the virus
~ Ukrainian academics face exile, harassment and censorship in ongoing war
~ Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees
~ Artificial intelligence can help strengthen corporate social responsibility
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter