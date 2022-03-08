Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany Indicts Alleged Gambia ‘Death Squad’ Driver

By Human Rights Watch
Germany has forged ahead with efforts to bring justice for grave crimes with the indictment of a Gambian national accused of being a former member of a Gambian “death squad.” Click to expand Image Members of the paramilitary group known as the Jungulers, The Jungulers have  been implicated in serious human rights violations, including torture, enforced disappearances, and killings.   Bai L. has been accused of crimes against humanity allegedly committed under former president Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh’s 22-year rule, which ended in 2017, was marked by widespread abuses, including extrajudicial…


© Human Rights Watch -


