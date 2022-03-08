Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why gasoline prices have soared to record highs

By David Detomasi, Associate Professor, Distinguished Faculty Fellow In International Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Share this article
Oil supply is very tight, and the current geopolitical crisis involving Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, has pushed prices over the edge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Artificial intelligence and corporate social responsibility can strengthen anti-corruption efforts
~ How you can talk to your toddler to safeguard their well-being when they grow into a teenager
~ No, catching Omicron is not 'inevitable' – here's why we should all still avoid the virus
~ Ukrainian academics face exile, harassment and censorship in ongoing war
~ Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees
~ Artificial intelligence can help strengthen corporate social responsibility
~ Revisiting Shane Warne: The Musical – this brilliant show should be considered an Aussie classic
~ Can we resurrect the thylacine? Maybe, but it won't help the global extinction crisis
~ Lessons from the pandemic on fairer and more caring uni teaching and learning
~ Letting the people decide: should Australia hold more referendums?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter