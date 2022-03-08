Lessons from the pandemic on fairer and more caring uni teaching and learning
By Sally Baker, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, UNSW Sydney
Joel Anderson, Lecturer in Social Psychology, Australian Catholic University
Lisa Hartley, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Human Rights Education, Curtin University
Rachel Burke, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, University of Newcastle
Tebeje Molla, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Deakin University
The switch to online delivery further disadvantaged students from migrant and refugee backgrounds. But a new study also finds many students and staff developed closer and more caring relationships.
