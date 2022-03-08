Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda's new 'parish' model tries development from the grassroots

By Madina Guloba, Senior Research Fellow, Economic Policy Research Centre
Share this article
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who captured power in 1986, has set himself an ambitious development target. Through the Parish Development Model launched recently, he is seeking to lift the country’s annual GDP growth rate to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Molnupiravir: why are there potential safety issues around this COVID antiviral?
~ Nigeria's 2022 census is overdue but preparation is in doubt
~ South Africa's military is set for personnel reforms. Why it matters
~ Russia-Ukraine war: decoding how African countries voted at the UN
~ Three reasons runners should start lifting weights
~ Meet the ten-armed, 325-million-year-old octopus fossil named after President Joe Biden
~ Ukraine: how negotiations could stop the war and what needs to happen first
~ Why does critical race theory make people so uncomfortable?
~ Non-invasive prenatal testing: Online discussions show risk perception is highly personal
~ How Moscow has long used the historic Kyivan Rus state to justify expansionism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS